Hardlynotsmoking on November 13, 2018

I found heaven!! Ok so I was only using Weedmaps too track you. I was lead here because On Weedmaps TLC menu would say updated 2 mins ago (I’m on the menu more than I am on social media) 😅😂 AHPS menu it would say.. idk if that has anything to do with the person doing the updating or the actual Weedmaps but I was frustrated because I wanted to make sure the Zkittle cake was still baking.. but apprently I’m blessed. When I searched too see if leafly was different my assumption was correct. Not only did I get the zkittle cake I had on my wish list.. I bumped into my old friend sfk tk.. she right under topanga in my opinion.. but topanga being 1... 😇 and I got to medicate on the SKVxTK by far once again in my opinion DEE BEST GASEY batch by far of the Skv tk batch.. and the Zkittles cake.. Man U guys and gals kill it. In a good way.. thanks for promoting clean medicine for bless Californians like myself can enjoy.. It sucks that they it will NEVER be a enough the way we consume marjiuana haha.. I am blessed. U guys are the shizznet. Oh and I bought a battery broke.. boo woooh buy another.. I do hope u guys improve on the make of it a tiny bite we medicate a lot and tend to use things tougher than we intend 😂