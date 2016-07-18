276 products
Valid 7/18/2016 – 2/1/2030
All retired military personal will receive a 10% discount daily.
must show proof of service.
Veterans Discount
Valid 7/18/2016 – 2/1/2030
All retired military personal will receive a 10% discount daily.
must show proof of service.
All Products
Daily Deal! Blue Cookie (13.9% THC)
from N/A
13.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Grease Monkey - 15.87% THC
from N/A
15.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
(GH) Gelato Punch - 13.23%THC
from Golden Harvest
13.23%
THC
0%
CBD
gelato punch
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Fluresh-Wifi #1 (14.17%THC)
from Fluresh
14.17%
THC
0%
CBD
wifi #1
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
(GH) Blue Cheese - 14.73%THC
from Golden Harvest
14.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
(GH) LA Kush Cake - 19.64%
from Golden Harvest
19.64%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush Cake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Cloud Cover Cannabis UK Cheese (19%THC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
19%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
High Level Health-Witches Weed (18.94% THC)
from High Level Health
18.94%
THC
0%
CBD
witches weed
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
High Level Health-Passion Orange Guava (18.31%THC)
from High Level Health
18.31%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Alien Pie (19.51% THC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
19.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Pie
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
(CM) Big Bud - 11.94%THC / .02%CBD *Daily Deal $10/g*
from Canna Market
11.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2901 ounce
(CM) Critical Sweet - 11.23%THC / .29%CBD *Daily Deal $10/g*
from Canna Market
11.23%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Critical Sweet
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
$155½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Sour Kush (10.28%)*seeded* Daily Deal $10/g*
from N/A
10.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Presidential Kush (20.02%THHC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
20.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Presidential Kush
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Orange Ghost (14.1%THC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Ghost
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
99 Problems (15.4% THC)
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
15.4%
THC
0%
CBD
99 problems
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
White 99 (16.64%) *Daily Deal $15/g*
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
16.64%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
(CC) Ghost Dawg - 15.56% *Daily Deal- $15/g*
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
15.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Dawg
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
(CC) Wookie Girl '91 - 15.43%
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
15.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookie girl
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
(GM) Fanta - 14.43%
from Galactic Meds
14.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Fanta
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Runway CBG -(9.94%CBG)
from
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Runway
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Cherry Blossom (CBD Flower) 4.6%CBD
from
0.1%
THC
4.6%
CBD
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Strawberry Guava #3 (18.61%THC/.07%CBD)
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Meridian Flower - CBG Flower (13.35%CBG)
from Meridian
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$70½ ounce
$1401 ounce
High Life Health Guava- (21.57%THC)
from High Level Health
21.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$110¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Five Star Extracts - Platinum Gelato
from Five Star Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Gelato
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
UB Extracts-1G Crumble-Platinum OG
from UB Extracts
67.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
UB Extracts-1G Crumble-Peanut Butter Breath
from UB Extracts
67.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
UB Extracts 1G Crumble-Joe Exotic
from UB Extracts
73.41%
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
$802 grams
UB Extracts 1G Crumble-GMO
from UB Extracts
73.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
$802 grams
Cannalicious .5g Badder-Pink Cookies
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Cookies
Strain
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
$551 gram
Monster Extracts Sugar 1g-Cookie Dough
from Monster Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Dough
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
$1252 grams
Cannalicious Live Resin .5g - Kush Cake
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
kush cake
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
$701 gram
Cannalicious 1G Flavored RSO - Limelicious
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Limelicious
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Cannalicious 1G Flavored RSO - Cherrylicious
from Cannalicious
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherrylicious
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Clear Water Sauce 1g Original Glue (F.K.A. GG4)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
$1002 grams
Gelato Caviar
from Monster Extracts
93.1%
THC
___
CBD
Cookie OX Sauce on the Rocks
from Monster Extracts
85.2%
THC
___
CBD
Monster Caviar Live Resin - Green Crack
from Monster Extracts
98.5%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
$1352 grams
Monster Extracts Rock Sauce - Nightmare Cookies
from Monster Extracts
90.5%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Nightmare Cookies
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
$1352 grams
