Welcome to Lake Effect! We are South West Michigan's number one provisioning center, open and fully licensed seven days a week for your medicinal needs. Lake Effect has been in the business of helping Michigan's medical patients since December of 2015, and we are finding new and innovative ways to connect you with all things cannabis every day! We have the largest delivery radius in the state, and pre-ordering available over the phone and online. Check out our wide variety of products today and receive $20 off your first visit. Have any friends who haven't been in yet? Bring in any new medical patient and get $20 in "reefer" credit! Our 7 day forecast has a day of deals for everyone, from cartridges to edibles, so you can feel the Lake Effect all week long. Sign up for our newsletter and text messages for everyday deals and specials! Daily Specials!!!!!!!: *Buy 3 Lake Effect House prerolls for $25! *Buy 2 1g concentrates, get $10 off! *Buy 3 for $115 PV 1g carts! *Buy 2 Kushy Punch 200mg for $45! *Buy 2 OTG 200mg gummies or sux for $45! *Buy 2 OTG 200mg fudge or taffy for $50! *Buy 3 Mary's patches for $25! *Buy 2 Kiva Terra bites 100mg for $35!