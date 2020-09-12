Welcome to Lake Effect! We are South West Michigan's NUMBER ONE provisioning center, fully licensed and open seven days a week and now offering RECREATIONAL! Lake Effect has been in the business of serving Cannabis consumers across Michigan and the Midwest since 2015! We will continue to discover new and innovative ways to connect you with all things cannabis every day! Curbside Pick-up is available for pre-order over the phone and online! Indoor consultations are available for reservation at our website(lakeeffected) or call to schedule yours today! FREE DELIVERY ordering at our website(lakeeffected)! Check out our wide variety of quality products today and receive $10 OFF YOUR FIRST VISIT. Bring in a friend for their first time and receive a $10 "REEFER" credit! Sign up for our newsletter and text alerts for everyday deals and specials at our website(lakeeffected)! Earn POINTS with every purchase, points can be used to redeem awesome prizes! Save up your points and redeem a Puffco Peak, 2.5 ounces of flower, a 50"TV and much more! Check your SpringBig points at our website(lakeeffected)! WE HAVE THE BEST REFERRAL AND FIRST TIME CUSTOMER DEAL IN THE INDUSTRY! RECREATIONAL REFERRALS GET $10 EACH, STACK-ABLE! DAILY SPECIALS!!!!! Buy 2 TERPENE TANK MAXX pods and receive the MAXX battery for FREE!