90 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Lakeshore Cannabis
Leafly member since 2016
Followers: 154
2517 Sheridan Blvd, Edgewater, CO
License 402R-00050
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
8am-11:45pm
Photos of Lakeshore Cannabis
Show all photos
Deals at Lakeshore Cannabis
see all promotions
52 Reviews of Lakeshore Cannabis
4.8(52)
see all reviews
i........s
December 27, 2019
Great staff, great products, great prices. I've always found what I've wanted here.
s........x
September 12, 2019
I’ve been coming to Livegreen since they opened, and still even have my original vinyl “exit-bag” with the old logo.... which should speak to why I keep coming back after so long. They are, by far, the best dispensary to get the most “band-for-your-buck”. The bud tenders and atmosphere is friendly and knowledgeable, and there isn’t a product in the house that isn’t well-worth the money. If you’re looking for a heavy-hitter, or even just cbd, this place has what you need.
P........q
May 29, 2019
This has to be the best dispensary I’ve gone to in Denver so far. They’re atmosphere and employees constantly bring me back with deals and customer service. Great knowledge of products as well. You can’t find deals like this anywhere in Denver. If you do lmk don’t worry I’ll wait.............couldn’t find any right check them out frfr and no I don’t work for them this is a genuine loyal customer. They keep me coming back
E........o
May 26, 2019
I came here like 20mins before closing and got the best service in the world didn't feel rushed and pricing was transparent. Great experience!