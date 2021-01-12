I’ve been coming to Livegreen since they opened, and still even have my original vinyl “exit-bag” with the old logo.... which should speak to why I keep coming back after so long. They are, by far, the best dispensary to get the most “band-for-your-buck”. The bud tenders and atmosphere is friendly and knowledgeable, and there isn’t a product in the house that isn’t well-worth the money. If you’re looking for a heavy-hitter, or even just cbd, this place has what you need.