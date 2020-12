Brought my wife with stage 4 terminal cancer in for her meds she desperately needs. They wouldn’t let her in because she didn’t have her license with her. My wife is 57 years old 110 lbs and bald from chemo. It doesn’t take a genius to see she is very sick. We went home empty handed. Thanks for being so compassionate guys. Hope you don’t have a problem like this on your last days on earth.