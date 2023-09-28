LaLaLand Dispensary started retail operation since July 2022 and we are here to serve and provide to Los Angeles Community with top brands and quality cannabis products for lowest prices. Based in the heart of Los Angeles, just few block north of USC Campus and within radius for Free Lyft rides to USC Students and Staff. Shout-Out to University of Souther California!!! GO TROJANS!!! Prices On Menu Are Before Taxes. (To see the final out the door price please proceed to checkout) Follow us on IG @lalalanddispensary First Time Patients 10% OFF (Must mention) USC Students and Staff 10% OFF (Must present USC ID card or some proof) Senior Citizen 10% OFF Veterans 10% OFF We have deals All-Day Every-Day! No need to wait for certain days of the week to get deals. Please ask your bud tender for deals