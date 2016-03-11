brazy5
Not a great delivery experience at all. We called an hour before they close and they said they couldn’t deliver until the next day. When we did order the next day, the were 30 minutes late AND they charged us $50 more than what our online price showed! Be careful when ordering delivery with these guys, I wouldn’t go with this company again.
Thank you for letting us know about your experience. While our online prices state they do not include tax, that sounds pretty high, for sure. We'd really like the opportunity to understand more specifics and try to make this right for you. Please reach out to the dept. manager Kama at kama.star@lasvegasreleaf.com or call 702-444-7595.