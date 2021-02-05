Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

$100 ounce!

Valid 3/26/2022 - 3/26/2023

We're marking down some of our older stuff to make room on the shelves for our fresh new strains. While supplies last we're offering $100 ounces.

This applies to the strain Bag of Skunks while supplies last and the offer is before tax. For Recreational users the total price is $120 including tax, and for medical card holders it is an even $100