Latitude Dispensary - Eldon
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

EldonMissouri
814.7 miles away
About this dispensary

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 76
1812 US HWY 54, B, Eldon, MO
Call 573375-5023
Visit website
License DIS000166
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontmedicalrecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

14 Reviews of Latitude Dispensary - Eldon

4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
October 5, 2023
Best dispensary I have ever been to always quick and easy and all the budtenders know their information.
September 27, 2023
Every time I go I have a good experience, no complaints
April 12, 2023
Verified Shopper
I pre-ordered, the wait was 5 mins will go again and there loyalty program beats all dispensaries in Jefferson City
March 10, 2023
Great people.
