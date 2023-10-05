This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Latitude Dispensary - Eldon
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 76
1812 US HWY 54, B, Eldon, MO
License DIS000166
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
14 Reviews of Latitude Dispensary - Eldon
see all reviews
b........9
October 5, 2023
Best dispensary I have ever been to always quick and easy and all the budtenders know their information.
g........0
September 27, 2023
Every time I go I have a good experience, no complaints
b........8
April 12, 2023
Verified Shopper
I pre-ordered, the wait was 5 mins will go again and there loyalty program beats all dispensaries in Jefferson City
s........1
March 10, 2023
Great people.