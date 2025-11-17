2 Reviews of Lax Leaves
4.5
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
d........7
November 17, 2025
I’m a regular, good people,menu and price + 30% off first visit. Tell them Stephan sent yaw lol👍🏽
j........8
October 16, 2025
No complaints here. I have shopped at this store a few times. The first time I got some free stuff as promos! When I have went back each time the staff has always treated me well and been informative with what they are selling. They are very beginner friendly and will truthfully answer any question that you have and will not pressure you into a sell.