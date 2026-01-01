Best weed dispensaries in Onalaska, Wisconsin with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 2057
All Dispensary results
4. Fifth World Dispensary4.6 mi away
Very friendly great products and great terps prices it’s a amazing place I go there 2 times a week I got a usual there so that tells you it’s a nice place everything I have purchased I got free edibles with anything I bought and wide range of things to purchase but 10/10 check them out it won’t disappointread full review
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11. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins100.6 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
15. Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins106.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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17. Verilife - Galena (Adult Use)Pickup109.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
I recently purchased a sour tangie cartridge while it gets you extremely messed up with a nice happy, creative high the taste leaves a lot to be desired. If the name indicates a tangerine flavor I didn't notice it on inhaling or exhaling at all. It tasted, to me, a bit on the mediocre side. But it manages get you extremely high.read full review
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19. Legacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup110.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
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