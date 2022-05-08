First time in and Lyanna helped me out perfectly… I love this place it’s going to become my new go to spot . The flower is great and it’s so big on the inside … so much to choice from.. thank you so much !!!!!
Best prices in town with great quality bud!!! I love this place and my only go to dispensary!! I will not deal with any other dispensary ever!! I loooooove all their strands and con workers !! I love the owners and they are very kind and always makes me feel welcome every time I come!!! Please ship with them you will not regret it