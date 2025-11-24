122 products | Last updated:
Shop ROVE at Leaf and Fog
About this dispensary
Leaf and Fog
Welcome to Leaf & Fog, a locally owned cannabis dispensary in Ballston Spa, NY, built by neighbors who care about quality, community, and connection. From the start, our mission has been simple — to create a space where everyone can explore New York’s finest cannabis in a safe, welcoming, and educational environment.
Leafly member since 2025
- 2124 Doubleday Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY
- call (518)309-3380
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 6
- debit cardcash
- License OCM-RETL-25-000353
- ATMStorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
(Special hours)
Closed
friday
12pm - 10pm
saturday
12pm - 10pm
sunday
11am - 9pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
Today’s hours
(Special hours)
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until tomorrow at 12pm ET
4 Reviews of Leaf and Fog
f........d
2 days ago
What a great new place! Such a friendly atmosphere and the budtenders Cameron and Victoria are very knowledgeable and sociable.
g........e
3 days ago
The bud tenders treated me like royalty! Lol and the selection is excellent for being brand new.
J........s
5 days ago
Quality Cannabis for great prices. I was very happy with the customer service. Victoria and Cameron were friendly and Helpful
T........0
5 days ago
This place is amazing,clean and all the employees where so nice!! They have a great selection of products and some really great prices i baught some velroZ live rosin that was absolutely delightful😊 this will be my go to dispensary from now on!!!