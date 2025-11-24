4 Reviews of Leaf and Fog
2 days ago
What a great new place! Such a friendly atmosphere and the budtenders Cameron and Victoria are very knowledgeable and sociable.
3 days ago
The bud tenders treated me like royalty! Lol and the selection is excellent for being brand new.
5 days ago
Quality Cannabis for great prices. I was very happy with the customer service. Victoria and Cameron were friendly and Helpful
5 days ago
This place is amazing,clean and all the employees where so nice!! They have a great selection of products and some really great prices i baught some velroZ live rosin that was absolutely delightful😊 this will be my go to dispensary from now on!!!