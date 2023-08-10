Welcome to Leafhaus - New Jersey's premier woman-owned, social equity microbusiness recreational cannabis dispensary. At Leafhaus, we are more than just a dispensary; we are a passionate and welcoming family dedicated to serving our community with an unparalleled commitment to education and customer satisfaction. Our mission is clear: to create a fantastic relationship with our community by being a reliable resource for all your cannabis-related questions. We want you to feel like a part of our family every time you step inside our doors. Our team of experienced cannabis connoisseurs, comprising some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry, leads the way in providing you with an exceptional experience. When it comes to selection, Leafhaus boasts the largest variety of cannabis products in the entire state of New Jersey. We take pride in our extensive range, and it reflects our unwavering dedication to prioritizing our customers' interests above all else. What sets us apart is our team's personal connection to cannabis. Each staff member is an avid consumer, which means they can offer you an accurate and authentic representation of how our products will make you feel. Whether you're seeking relaxation, creativity, or relief, we have the knowledge to guide you toward the ideal cannabis experience. For true connoisseurs, Leafhaus is a haven of premium cannabis accessories. We only carry products that we personally use and wholeheartedly recommend, ensuring you have everything you need to enjoy your cannabis products to the fullest extent. Leafhaus is not just a dispensary; it's a community-driven destination where education, compassion, and exceptional service come together. Join us as we celebrate the joy of cannabis and embark on a journey of exploration and discovery. Step into Leafhaus, and you'll feel the warmth of family and the expertise of passionate connoisseurs, dedicated to enhancing your cannabis experience like never before. Welcome home.