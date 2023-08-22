In-store purchasing only
203 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Leaf Joy Dispensary
WHETHER YOU ARE A SEASONED SMOKER, OR A FIRST TIME CUSTOMER, WE TAILOR AN EXPERIENCE TO MEET YOUR NEEDS. Our expert staff is here to help, educate, and simplify the process. Take as much time as you want. Ask as many questions as you want. Take advantage of all the educational information and opportunities we create. Our goal is to earn your trust and loyalty. In short….we make it easy.
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 1
1 Main Rd, Gill, MA
License MR284606
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 11pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm
Photos of Leaf Joy Dispensary
Show all photos
1 Review of Leaf Joy Dispensary
see all reviews
C........4
Yesterday
The team is so friendly and the products were great!