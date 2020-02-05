Deals
Hello all of our wonderful Leaf Life friends! We want to start by thanking you all for being patient with us this week while we were closed. We will be back and open tomorrow morning 3/29 from 10am-8pm. The store front will be open for patients to come in and shop, BUT due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we will only allow one patient at a time shopping. We will also being taking call-in orders to (405)256-5010 and we will be able to bring your order out curbside to you! Please refer to Leafly and Weedmaps prior to calling in an order.
