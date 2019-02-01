vape2concentrate on September 26, 2019

I really like this place! Plus they explained to me that they pick out different flower from growers all over the state! There were two guys working last night (9/25/19) that helped me out. They both were interested in my preferences and were quite helpful! I will say that they both had good attitudes and upon my purchase the guy that bagged my stuff and finished my transaction actually shook my hand! I have been to over 75 different dispensaries around the OKC metro and outskirts towns (plus some in Tulsa area) and this business was well laid out and made me feel welcomed and like they actually cared what I had to say. I will also say, they had some flower that was str8 fire 🧨💣🚀💥☄️🔥!!!! The bubble gum was sitting above 26% thc and named the grower on the receipt! They actually had lab results for all of their flower! I just wanted to try some of their flower so I grabbed a g of skywalker og, bubble gum, ayahuasca purple, and king Louie xiii. All of it was mid 20% level thc except the ayahuasca purple (but honestly it still had a great feel to it)! I overall enjoyed the atmosphere! I told them I was looking for a new dispensary near my home (Yukon/Mustang area) and this is it! Next time I’m gonna have to chop it up with those guys longer! What a great place in my backyard! Prices are a little steep but product is really great so I find its worth it! I didn’t have much stem and no seeds in this buy! Plus 25% off for first time visit! Great deal! I’ll be back probably today!