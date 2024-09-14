About this dispensary
Leaf Plug
"At Leaf Plug, we provide a wide selection of top-quality cannabis products to help you relax, unwind, and enjoy life. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to answer your questions and help you find the perfect cannabis product for your needs. You can explore our weed dispensary today and discover the many benefits of cannabis! We have everything from cannabis flowers to edibles to concentrates, so you're sure to find something that fits your needs."
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 1
3341 Sheridan drive, Amherst, NY
License OCM-RETL-24-000010
ATMStorefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
Photos of Leaf Plug
Promotions at Leaf Plug
Updates from Leaf Plug
0 Reviews of Leaf Plug
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.