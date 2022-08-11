Superb dispensary with quality products. Leaf started recreational sales and hosted a special event to celebrate, so naturally I had to make a trip from Pasadena to check them out. To say I was impressed would be an understatement. Walking in, you immediately realize this is not your average dispensary. Security, staff, everyone is so friendly and helpful. The waiting room is classy, with luxurious seating and two pristine restrooms. They even have a tablet for you to peruse the menu. Opening the door after checking in was heavenly. The displays are grouped by brand, with a bud wall allowing you to see and smell the flower offerings. So many top brands as well as ones I hadn’t heard of or seen in my area. They have an extensive menu!! Every budtender was helping guide customers based on their needs, it is evident the staff is educated on cannabis & their menu items. I recommend the Dime 510 battery (I’ve tried a lot and this one takes 1st place), Rove disposables, Lift Ticket prerolls and Lumpy flower! They have ample parking, an ATM on site and various deals at any time. Highly highly recommend stopping by, I truly wish I lived closer — this would be my go to shop. If you’re looking for a luxurious cannabis shopping experience with outstanding customer service… look no further. Leaf has done a stellar job of creating THE California cannabis experience that our state is known for.