KushConfidential on February 8, 2017

I haven't been in for a month or so. I just went in and re-certified for my 2nd year in the medical cannabis program. I love their products. Tangerine vape oil is my go-to usually rating around 77% THC, it is very efficient at treating pain from my spasms. My only quarrel is the fact that it's $84 for .5ml after a 12% discount is applied. I usually end up spending $1200 per month. I won't lie, I've had to start supplementing due to the fact that our representatives and law enforcement community have pushed fo limit medical cannabis forms of delivery as much as possible. I'm considering relocating due to the fact that for $1200 per month I could get enough medicine and still have enough extra to make a decent mortgage payment in Colorado. Contact your representative, and ask them to consider easing restrictions.