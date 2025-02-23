IF YOU ARE FROM THE UNITED STATES MAINLAND AND EITHER LIVE IN A STATE WITH NO MEDICAL MARIJUANA OR USE TO LIVE IN ONE, and YOU HAVE SIGNED UP WITH ISLANDMED.pr Do NOT I repeat DO NOT go to any live well location as they will not acknowledge island med medical card or doctors recommendation. B WELL WILL ACCEPT BORICANNA WILL ACCEPT, EARTHGIFT WILL ACCEPT, BEST BUDS PR WILL ACCEPT GREEN HEALTH CARE AGUADILLA WILL ACCEPT DO NOT WASTE YOUR LIMITED VACATION TIME HERE, will be leaving this review on all livewell locations to warn others as now I am in bed in my airBNB AND smoking on some delicious bud from green health care aguadilla. It sucks even more as I drove 40 min one way because live well has a good menu it is only their medical acknowledgement policy that is terrible . No medicine here :-/