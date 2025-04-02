Last updated:
Shop ROVE at New Amsterdam
Sponsored by ROVE
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam is the largest cannabis dispensary in NYC we pride ourselves on only selling quality products that has undergone our testing and review. We are located in one of the hottest neighborhood in New York City, Chelsea Meat Packing District with the largest selection of products from famous Brands to local NY farms growing artisan cannabis products.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
245 W 14th St, New York, NY
License OCM-RETL-25-000283
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDisability ownedLatinx ownedLGBTQIA owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 10pm
monday
11am - 10pm
tuesday
11am - 10pm
wednesday
11am - 10pm
thursday
11am - 10pm
friday
11am - 11pm
saturday
11am - 11pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 10pm ET
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimateSame dayOrder minimum$50PaymentDebit
Available until 10pm ET
Photos of New Amsterdam
Promotions at New Amsterdam
Updates from New Amsterdam
0 Reviews of New Amsterdam
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.