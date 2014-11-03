JustSkulkinAround
I came in here a few weeks ago for the 20% off a 1/2 oz special. Before arriving, I had looked at the menu on Leafly and hadn’t intentions of getting a 1/2oz of a particular strain. However, the budtender said it was getting the end of their supply and that the bud had a lot of stems at this point, so I went with my second choice, Blood Orange. I’m glad I did because this strain is a great smoke for any time of the day. Excellent quality bud for a low price. Anyways, I appreciated how helpful and attentive the budtenders were at Left Coast. Most places in town would be happy to let you buy a 1/2 oz with a ton of stems and offer no other recommendations. I really appreciated the honesty of that budtender, and will definitely be returning to Left Coast in the future.