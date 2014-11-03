krusty91 on November 20, 2017

Their lower-tier flower is very cheap but can be really dry. Upgrading to a higher tier is a huge price jump, and the quality isn’t anything special that you couldn’t find nearby for a better price. Discounts/specials are inconsistent and it definitely appears that some staff are not giving discounts when they are supposed to be doing so. On top of all of that, sometimes they close before they’re scheduled to, so when I showed up at 8:45 they had already locked the doors. Do they not realize people have medical needs and depend on them? I feel bad for the staff who are actually good at their job because they deserve to work somewhere else.