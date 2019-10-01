This store’s menu is not available
Lefty's
Here at Lefty's we are committed to providing you with the highest level of quality product that has been lab tested at bottom shelf prices. We are proud to offer you a variety of cannabis products from bud to cartridges and Moon Rocks and beyond! Come in and take advantage of our $10.00 grams AND 10% off first time customers and instantly earn store credit!!
Leafly member since 2019
2309 SW 29th St Suite E, Oklahoma City, OK
License DAAA-V1DM- BDUS
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-7pm
W........9
October 1, 2019
Great Budtenders. The flower is awesome.
A........9
July 28, 2019
My anxiety has been really bad as of late. PTSD triggering left and right and having to be really mindful of where I go and what I expose myself to right now. That being said,it's a cute, clean, very nice shop. The bud tenders were great too! I got a few strains white widow, orange cookies and blue dream. These are 3 of my favorite strains kinda lol GSC and any hybrid variations is a given, the other 2 always a fav. The white widow and the orange cookies are some of the best medicine I've had and since I usually try these strains frequently as I said favorites lol... I WILL be going back!! Great Job Guys!!
S........r
July 23, 2019
The london poundcake i had was SPECTACULAR.
N........0
July 5, 2019
good and great