My anxiety has been really bad as of late. PTSD triggering left and right and having to be really mindful of where I go and what I expose myself to right now. That being said,it's a cute, clean, very nice shop. The bud tenders were great too! I got a few strains white widow, orange cookies and blue dream. These are 3 of my favorite strains kinda lol GSC and any hybrid variations is a given, the other 2 always a fav. The white widow and the orange cookies are some of the best medicine I've had and since I usually try these strains frequently as I said favorites lol... I WILL be going back!! Great Job Guys!!