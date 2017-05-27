Legal Greens (coming soon!)
Bouquet of buds offers the utmost quality in different strains of product, great tasting and potent edibles, rapid service and discreet for patients’ privacy. BoB is a cannabis delivery service dedicated to patients who demand a reliable and trustworthy caregiver. Our mission is to provide patients with an affordable and effortless access to outstanding qualities of medicinal marijuana and edibles. ** Delivery service to Greater Boston, Cambridge, Metrowest, North of Boston, Greater Merrimack Valley, South of Boston and surrounding areas!! ** please text or email us a picture of your valid Mass DPH card, MA license, delivery address and your phone number. Contact us at (857) 266-6775 BudBouquet@gmail.com Visit us at bouquetbuds.com