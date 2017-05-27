I've been put in a rough position because of this service-- they promised me an invoice after I let them know several times how important it was and then never followed through -- which is a big problem because I get help with my medical payments through reimbursement so I need receipts and invoices in order to afford my medication. I've called several times, left voice messages and texts. Have they shut down their service? I'm very confused :/ Sad because I really like their products.