Premium shake Pre Rolls - 3 for $10!
Valid 2/18/2020 – 9/1/2020
River Valley / Legal Limit Pre Rolls only. All Flower River Valley Pre Rolls still just $5!
No Limit - While Supplies Last Cash only. ATM on site.
All Products
MWCG - Wonder Saver - Bulk
from MWCG
21.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wonder Saver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Medicus Auri - SFV OG
from Medicus Auri
22.18%
THC
0.13%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Four Kings - Harlequin - Bulk
from Four Kings
4.48%
THC
7.71%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Best Buds Farm - Critical - Bulk
from Best Buds Farm
22.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Critical
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Danky McNuggy - Poontang Pie
from Danky McNuggy Medical Group
25.16%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Poontang Pie
Strain
$90each
In-store only
Sooner Extracts - Ruby Slippers - Bulk
from Sooner Extracts
23.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ruby Slippers
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Danky McNuggy - Poontang Pie - Bulk
from Danky McNuggy Medical Group
25.16%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Poontang Pie
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harvest Health - Kandy Kush - Bulk
from Harvest Health
21.07%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Oklahoma Craft Cannabis - Acapulco Gold - Bulk
from Oklahoma Craft Cannabis
20.2%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MWCG - Pucker Punch - Bulk
from MWCG
22.51%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Pucker Punch
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HGB Enterprises - Durban Poison - Bulk
from HGB Enterprises
14.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Essential Flower - Eagle Scout - Bulk
from Essential Flowers
27.58%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Eagle Scout
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sooner Extracts - Bulk AK-47 - Bulk
from Sooner Extracts
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Essential Flower - Island Sweet Skunk - Bulk
from Essential Flowers
19.36%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sooner Extracts - AK-47
from Sooner Extracts
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Recreation Plantation - White Widow
from Recreation Plantation
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Harvest Health - Kandy Kush
from Harvest Health
21.07%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$70each
In-store only
HGB Enterprises - Durban Poison
from HGB Enterprises
14.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Royal Tree Productions - 9lb Hammer
from Royal Tree Productions
19.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Best Buds Farm - Critical
from Best Buds Farm
22.25%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Critical
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Sooner Extracts - Dubble Rainbow - Bulk
from Sooner Extracts
20.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dubble Rainbow
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Tangie Cannabis Co. - Gelato Cake - Bulk
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co.
19.45%
THC
0.85%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sooner Bud - Larry OG - Bulk
from Sooner Bud
25.45%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Tree Productions - 9lb Hammer - Bulk
from Royal Tree Productions
19.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Recreation Plantation - White Widow - Bulk
from Recreation Plantation
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sooner Extracts - LSD - Bulk
from Sooner Extracts
23.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Danky McNuggy - Strawnana - Bulk
from Danky McNuggy Medical Group
26.69%
THC
1.58%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Essential Flower - Eagle Scout
from Essential Flowers
27.58%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Eagle Scout
Strain
$90each
In-store only
Medicus Auri - SFV OG - Bulk
from Medicus Auri
22.18%
THC
0.13%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Danky McNuggy - Lilac Diesel - Bulk
from Danky McNuggy Medical Group
28.77%
THC
1.04%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sooner Extracts - Blue Dream - Bulk
from Sooner Extracts
18.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Medicus Auri - Wedding Cake - Bulk
from Medicus Auri
25.16%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
HGB Enterprises - PAC 10 - Bulk
from HGB Enterprises
20.55%
THC
0.07%
CBD
PAC-10
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Cannabis - Yellow Cake Hash - 9lb Hammer
from Top Shelf Cannabis
47%
THC
___
CBD
$30.27each
In-store only
Medicus Auri - RSO 1ml
from Medicus Auri
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Eco Pharm - Live Crumble 1 g - Headband
from Eco Pharm
72%
THC
___
CBD
$43.24each
In-store only
White Mousse - 1 g - SoCal AI Sugar
from White Mousse Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.24each
In-store only
Cut Above - Wax 1 g - Gelato
from A Cut Above
73.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$43.24each
In-store only
USCP - RSO 1 g
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.59each
In-store only
Eco Pharm - Live Cured Resin 1 g - Purple Panty Dropper
from Eco Pharm
87%
THC
___
CBD
$43.24each
In-store only
