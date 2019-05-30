Kaleb2135
I entered as a foolish weed man and left as a humbled cannabis connoisseur. Thanks for the wedding cake.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
I entered as a foolish weed man and left as a humbled cannabis connoisseur. Thanks for the wedding cake.
Nice budtender, knew what they were talking about. Friendly, no rush willing to talk about clones and other strains even though I was only buying a gram. Labeled with the grower THC% etc right on the bottle you walk out of the door with, even put a boveda pack in my gram container. I went in for AK-47, but was told it wasn't ready yet, got Northern Soul instead, very very good smoke! Will be back.
Best shop to go to hands down! The whole staff is very knowledgeable and very helpful
loved my visit. flower looked great. only disappointment was that leafly wasn't updated when I went in and 2 other flowers I wanted were sold out.
Nice selection of flower
Drove in from Tulsa to purchase a particular strain (my guys were the only ones in the State to have it.) Customer service was homey. Professional looking shop. I’ll be back. We have Viking stories to tell, and blood to drink out of the skul... Great Budtenders and stuff.
Very friendly, helpful staff that handles top tier quality products. Must see for yourself. Thanks guys, you've gained yet another dedicated and loyal customer
vary knowledgeable on all aspects of the cannabis flower. They have the highest quality flowers you can buy. Guaranteed satisfaction looking forward to next visit.
Loved my experience here with Nathen I will definitely be coming back and I live 2 hours away but there buds quality and there eddies are off the chart was very pleased with all 3 guys in there they were all helpful and it wasn’t over price LOVED IT ALL
I have been a big fan of this Dispensary since they started to carry flowers. The Berry G'ood is seriously off the chain more purple than green, and that is rare to see locally. The taste is perfect to the smell, and almost puts all other strains I have bought to shame, Other than the Blue Dream from Modern Serra that was like 24.5% (Not for sell ATM) and just insanely good. This is by far my second favorite. Also their Dubble Rainbow is spot on, but a little too intense for me. The THC level is not to high, but it is a big head changer, from blurry eyes to tunneling noises, it was a little strong effect wise, But would be an awesome party or adventure flower. Overall their flowers are legit, and I would highly recommend.