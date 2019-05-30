OKC405SmokerX on June 12, 2019

I have been a big fan of this Dispensary since they started to carry flowers. The Berry G'ood is seriously off the chain more purple than green, and that is rare to see locally. The taste is perfect to the smell, and almost puts all other strains I have bought to shame, Other than the Blue Dream from Modern Serra that was like 24.5% (Not for sell ATM) and just insanely good. This is by far my second favorite. Also their Dubble Rainbow is spot on, but a little too intense for me. The THC level is not to high, but it is a big head changer, from blurry eyes to tunneling noises, it was a little strong effect wise, But would be an awesome party or adventure flower. Overall their flowers are legit, and I would highly recommend.