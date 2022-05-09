Lemon Cannabis - Glenpool
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Lemon Cannabis - Glenpool
At Lemon Cannabis Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Glenpool, we prioritize taking care of all our patients. Lemon Cannabis' mission is to put all medical marijuana patients first. We have a large variety of products that include flowers, edibles, concentrates, cartridges, extracts, topicals, glass, and papers. By having an assortment of the industry's top-selling brands, we are dedicated to serving our customers. We’re determined to maintain a safe and warm experience for our patients from beginning to end. Don't waste another second and come check us out today! Located at 12152 South Waco Avenue, Glenpool, OK 74033 on 75 next to Walmart!
Leafly member since 2021
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
Photos of Lemon Cannabis - Glenpool
Deals at Lemon Cannabis - Glenpool
GET 25% OFF ALL FLOWER ALL DAY !!! EVERY MONDAY !!!
Discounts do not apply on hash rosin products, large electronic devices, or select strains. Some exclusions may apply and price matching honored in most cases but not all. Minimum $15 purchase.
GET 5X POINTS ON ALL ORDERS. EVERY $30 SPENT = $5 CASH BACK. EVERY TUESDAY !!!
Discounts do not apply on hash rosin products, large electronic devices, or select strains. Some exclusions may apply and price matching honored in most cases but not all. Minimum $15 purchase.
20% OFF ALL CARTS & CONCENTRATES !!! EVERY WEDNESDAY !!!
Discounts do not apply on hash rosin products, large electronic devices, or select strains. Some exclusions may apply and price matching honored in most cases but not all. Minimum $15 purchase.