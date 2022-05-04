Absolutely love this place! Definitely recommend and it is now my favorite dispensary! They explain about all their products and they have great discounts! They are all about making sure you save as money as you can!
I absolutely love the folks at Lemon. They are always in good spirits and ready to help! Just an FYI if anyone reading this uses a Pax device they are selling the pods for $20. $16 on Saturday when they do their concentrate deal. 100% recommend
I loved that the staff was giddy to help and yet reserved and respectful when it came time to make my choice of 🌼 🌸 🌻 🌹 🏵
Because the choices were vast! Their edibles seemed as much too! I.Cannot.Even. with the amount of options to medicate that they offer.
Plus doggo "Frankie" is there with his noble wisdom to provide answers 🙏