Our team in Lake Elsinore/Wildomar brings decades of combined experience in retail operations, cultivation and manufacturing. We offer a Recreational and Medicinal approach to the emerging cannabis markets. Our goal is to offer clean, safe, premium-quality cannabis in a variety of forms to both recreational and medical clients suffering from a host of chronic and acute conditions. ATM INSIDE! REFER A FRIEND PROGRAM: Refer and Friend and You Will Receive 10% OFF Veterans, Seniors 55 And Students With a Students ID Receive 10% OFF FLAVOR’S OUR THING: Voted the #1 sativa menu in the world, The team of industry legends behind Lemonnade are proud to deliver a menu of truly unique sativa-leaning, flavor-forward cannabis products—the result of meticulous genetics and expert breeding. The sister brand to Cookies, Lemonnade is the highest form of the grower’s art. A sativa focused family of strains and products created for those in search of an upbeat and euphoric experience. The company and its overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step – from cultivation and production to retail experience. Founded in 2015 by Berner and Brett Wilson aka Growing Passion, Lemonnade is known for its exclusive collabs with world-renowned artists and personalities including Rick Ross, Michael Corleone, and Run The Jewels. Lemonnade, similar to it’s sister brand Cookies, has created a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; and expert menu of flavor-forward products for the ultimate sativa experience. Last Call: 10 minutes before closing for returning customers & 15 minuets for new customers! No exceptions! ID's: 21 and over: Valid ID must be present. Age 18-20: Must have Medical California Recommendation with Valid Government issued ID. No expired ID's will be accepted! No exceptions! Returns and Exchanges: All sales are final. No returns or exchanges unless items are deemed defective by the management of the store where the purchase was made within 7 days of purchase. All defective items must be surrendered in it's original packaging. Products that are not brought in with its original packaging will not be honored an exchange.