I'm in a wheelchair, the security guard helped me get the wheelchair out of my truck and pushed me in the building. 😊 Every time my budtender helped me choose what was best for me at the moment. All the staff is so nice and helpful. The security guard also pushed me outside and put the chair back in the car 🥰