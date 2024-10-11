DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

Levels - Niles

Niles, MI
498.4 miles away
claim your store

4 Reviews of Levels - Niles

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
October 11, 2024
I love goin to levels they have good bud for the right prices and budtender Jada is the sweetest very helpful and informative jus love the place
October 19, 2024
I'm in a wheelchair, the security guard helped me get the wheelchair out of my truck and pushed me in the building. 😊 Every time my budtender helped me choose what was best for me at the moment. All the staff is so nice and helpful. The security guard also pushed me outside and put the chair back in the car 🥰
August 27, 2024
First time going was overwhelming but I'm bout to go right back soooo you gotta atleast see whats up with the place. and i got points saved up from the app
September 24, 2024
Bystanders are awesome very helpful I’m definitely coming back for more.