Lewiville Sluggers is a locally owned registered medical marijuana store located in The Marketplace in Lewiston, Maine. A few doors down from Jade Garden We also DELIVER to the Lewiston/Auburn Area with a $20.00 minimum. NO FEE Established originally as a local delivery service in 2019 we have been providing qualifying Medical Patients in all of Lewiston and Auburn area for several years now so we continue to remain focused on providing high quality cannabis medicines to qualifying patients. Rest assured you won't find any Outdoor on our menu ever.