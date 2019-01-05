155 products
Get That Rewarding Feeling
Valid 5/1/2019 – 5/2/2022
Join Liberty Rewards Today! Sign up and earn rewards like: 1/8oz flower for $1 1/2 gram of concentrate for $5 Ask a Wellness Guide how to sign up!
All Products
Wappa
from Strane
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$22.52 g
In-store only
Pennywise
from Strane
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.52 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Humble Pie
from Unknown Brand
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Jilly Bean
from Strane
22.2%
THC
1%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$22.52 g
In-store only
Chem Dog "D"
from Strane
23.12%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chem Dog "D"
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Confidential
from Strane
13.26%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Rosetta Stone
from Strane
17.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Rosetta Stone
Strain
$22.52 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4
from Strane
19.21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Joker
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Joker
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Strane
14.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$22.52 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Silver Kush
from Strane
25.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack The Ripper
from Strane
18.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack the Ripper
Strain
$22.52 g
In-store only
818 Headband
from Strane
25.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Chaos Kush #3
from Strane
31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Chaos Kush #3
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Dragon
from Liberty
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Rythm Premium Cannabis Oil | Heal - Otto 1:1
from Unknown Brand
39.7%
THC
38.6%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Strane | Wappa Sugar Wax 0.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Strane | Critical Jack Wax 1.0g
from Liberty
70.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Strane | Red Dragon Sugar Wax 1g
from Liberty
66.67%
THC
1.14%
CBD
Red Dragon
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Strane | Critical Jack Wax
from Strane
67.54%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Green Gold Group | Sour Joker Crumble 1g
from Unknown Brand
79.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Joker
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Liberty Harmony | Bergamot Live Diamonds 0.5g
from Strane
83.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bergamot
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Strane | Chaos Kush 1g Oil Applicator
from Unknown Brand
82.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Chaos Kush
Strain
$851 g
In-store only
Liberty Harmony | Bergamot Live Sugar 0.5g
from Liberty
78.4%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Bergamot
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Hope Heal Health | GG4 1g Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
87.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Hope Heal Health | Blue Dream 1g Live Sauce
from Unknown Brand
90.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Green Gold Group | Banana 1g Crumble
from Unknown Brand
92.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Banana
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Hope Heal Health | Pineapple Chunk 1g Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
82.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Strane | Jilly Bean Wax
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
GG4 Batter 1g 253 Farmacy
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Salmon River OG Crumble 1g 253 Farmacy
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Incredibles | Chocolate Cherry CBD 1:1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Liberty | Tranquility Peach Flavored Tincture 150 mg/15ml
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Do Drops | Sour Orange 50mg (20pk)
from Liberty
39mg
THC
3mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Do Drops | Sour Blue Raspberry 50mg (20pk)
from Unknown Brand
47mg
THC
3.5mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Incredibles | Chocolate Bay State Bar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Liberty | Dose of Feelings - Serenity Distillate Capsules 750mg / 30pk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
The Feel Collection | Feel Healed CBD 10:1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Liberty | RSO Capsules 10mg (30pk)
from Liberty
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Incredibles | Chocolate Mile High Mint
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
1234