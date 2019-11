sourtangieshoes on October 1, 2019

Probably my least favorite dispensary in the Boston area. Most importantly, the flower I get is ALWAYS dry and/or stemmy. I've never gotten one beautiful looking bud from this place, and I've given them many chances. Secondly, their reward program sounds so enticing except you have to make a second cannabis purchase for the deal to apply. That's okay if they had pre-rolls (which they don't) or sold grams (they don't) or had 1/16ths available (they didn't), so I would've had to buy an 8th. It was the first time I ever walked out of a dispensary empty-handed. I was disappointed in their lack of concern for me leaving without medicine. This ties into my third criticism, which is the budtender customer service. The front desk and security are always a delight and super kind to patients, but the budtenders are impatient, lack knowledge/are too apathetic to offer any. Not that I necessarily blame them, because who knows what a large corporation like Liberty is paying their employees. Summary in one word? AVOID.