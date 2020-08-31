This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Liberty - Springfield - COMING SOON!!
We believe that life is better with cannabis, and cannabis is better with Liberty. We put the customer first, whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced cannasseur. Walk into a safe and relaxing environment, receive individualized care, and explore a broad selection of products. We welcome you to visit our website for more information, but the best way to get to know us is to come in today.
Leafly member since 2020
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10:00am-8:00pm
10:00am-8:00pm
10:00am-8:00pm
10:00am-8:00pm
10:00am-8:00pm
10:00am-8:00pm
11:00am-5:00pm