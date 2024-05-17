Liberty - Springfield (Rec)
Liberty - Springfield (Rec)
dispensary
Recreational

Liberty - Springfield (Rec)

Springfield, MA
337.9 miles away
Loading...
652 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Seeds

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Liberty - Springfield (Rec)

We believe that life is better with cannabis, and cannabis is better with Liberty. We put the customer first, whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced cannasseur. Walk into a safe and relaxing environment, receive individualized care, and explore a broad selection of products. We welcome you to visit our website for more information, but the best way to get to know us is to come in today.

Leafly member since 2020

Followers: 188
1300 Boston Rd, Unit C, Springfield, MA
Send a message
Call (413)-750-9696
Visit website
License MRN282667
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of Liberty - Springfield (Rec)

Show all photos

15 Reviews of Liberty - Springfield (Rec)

4.9
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere