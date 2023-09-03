Liberty Baltimore is Hampden’s first and finest medical cannabis dispensary. We are dedicated to connecting Baltimore’s medical marijuana patients to the cannabis products that best address their needs. Patients have easy access to ample parking in the lot next to the dispensary and there is an ATM on site for your convenience. History and Staff Liberty Baltimore was established to provide safe access to premium cannabis products for Baltimore’s medical marijuana community. Our staff have years of experience in the cannabis industry. Experience the best quality service from friendly and knowledgeable wellness guides and explore a menu of premium flowers, tinctures, concentrates and more. Service Locations We are located at the corner of Keswick and 33rd in the heart of Hampden, just a few minutes south of “The Avenue” and walking distance from “R House” in Remington. Maggie’s is local, friendly, and convenient. Maggie’s has free off-street parking right next to the store on a safe, well-lit street. Location Information Hampden is a Baltimore neighborhood centered on West 36th Street, which goes by, “The Avenue.” This part of town features colorful and brightly painted houses converted to shops, restaurants, and bars. In Hampden, you will find pockets of DIY Culture with small galleries and indie stores selling vintage clothing and unique art pieces. First Time Patients All first time patients will receive 10% off of your first purchase AND a select pre-roll. We currently accept cash ONLY (with our available (2) ATM's on-site). Starting April 1st, 2022, patients will be able to download the LIberty Wallet app/ Cashless payment option - Earn 20% back on your first transfer. Announcement We offer free parking in the lot right next door for your convenience! 22% discount to Veterans discount with ID 10% Seniors 60+ and Industry employees.