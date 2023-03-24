Liberty - Bensalem
Liberty - Bensalem

Bensalem, PA
154.7 miles away
We put our first roots down four years ago in Washington, DC, and we've been growing ever since. Opening our first Liberty Dispensary stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts means bringing our mission to life. We're more dedicated than ever to providing individualized care, innovative products and exceptional experiences to our patients and partners. We welcome you to explore this site for more information, but the best way to get to know us is to visit one of our locations and see for yourself. We encourage patients possessing a Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID card to come into one of our locations today and see how we’re “liberating the experience."

4201 Neshaminy Boulevard, Bensalem, PA
ATM, Storefront, ADA accessible, Veteran discount, Medical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

33 Reviews of Liberty - Bensalem

4.7
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
March 24, 2023
I’ve found their staff to be awesome. The pharmacist is very knowledgeable about every aspect of the cannabis industry. Megan, one of the managers can direct you to specific strains that are designed for your ailments. Forget about the bud keepers. They’re super nice and feel like close friends rather than strangers executing a business transaction. I love the Bensalem Liberty because of its proximity to my house, discounts and expansive inventory.
July 1, 2022
This will be a completely unbiased review. This is my home dispensary. Keep in mind I’ve literally never left a review for anything before I’m just bored rn. I have visited many dispensaries in PA, as well as out of state. Liberty Bensalem is as average as it gets. I’ll start with the positives. The points system. Rather than getting 1 point per dollar like post places, this dispo gives you credit in dollar amounts. You get a certain % of your purchase back. The % varies depending on the amount of your purchase. So if you stock up for a month or so at a time you save a lot more money compared to other dispensaries. You also get credit at the end of each month depending how much you spent that month. From $20-$60. On the flip side, they aren’t very helpful at all if you have questions. They stopped taking debit whereas almost all other dispos are taking it now. They never have storewide discounts for anything other than STRANE, which is their house brand. And. It. Is…. LAME (sorry that part was biased). The menu often has less of a variety compared to other stores, and it is often inaccurate. Last thing, in reference to a previous review, the two pharmacists are actually very nice. I always see them greeting patients and putting in a lot of effort around the store. Overall, this is my home dispensary because it’s close and saves me a bunch of money. If money and travel weren’t an issue. I’d go to sunnyside or trulieve over any dispensary I’ve ever been to in PA.
April 12, 2022
The pharmacist here is disrespectful and speaks to you as though you’re a child. While I may be new to this type of product, I’m not an idiot and neither is my doctor. I didn’t like the sales situation the pharmacist created, and I didn’t like the way he spoke about my doctor. No thank you.
1 person found this helpful
November 19, 2021
I’ve been going to Liberty for almost a full year now and each time seems to be getting better. Big guy with the dreads is a flower God! Very knowledgeable! I let him know how I want to feel and he picks out fire! I no longer go to any other dispensary! The knowledge and rewards keep me coming back! Rastafari!
2 people found this helpful
