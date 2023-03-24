About this dispensary
Liberty - Bensalem
We put our first roots down four years ago in Washington, DC, and we've been growing ever since. Opening our first Liberty Dispensary stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts means bringing our mission to life. We're more dedicated than ever to providing individualized care, innovative products and exceptional experiences to our patients and partners. We welcome you to explore this site for more information, but the best way to get to know us is to visit one of our locations and see for yourself. We encourage patients possessing a Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID card to come into one of our locations today and see how we’re “liberating the experience."
Leafly member since 2018
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
Photos of Liberty - Bensalem
Promotions at Liberty - Bensalem
Updates from Liberty - Bensalem
33 Reviews of Liberty - Bensalem
write a review
4.7
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
see all reviews
R........o
March 24, 2023
M........d
July 1, 2022
t........w
April 12, 2022
M........r
November 19, 2021