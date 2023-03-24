This will be a completely unbiased review. This is my home dispensary. Keep in mind I’ve literally never left a review for anything before I’m just bored rn. I have visited many dispensaries in PA, as well as out of state. Liberty Bensalem is as average as it gets. I’ll start with the positives. The points system. Rather than getting 1 point per dollar like post places, this dispo gives you credit in dollar amounts. You get a certain % of your purchase back. The % varies depending on the amount of your purchase. So if you stock up for a month or so at a time you save a lot more money compared to other dispensaries. You also get credit at the end of each month depending how much you spent that month. From $20-$60. On the flip side, they aren’t very helpful at all if you have questions. They stopped taking debit whereas almost all other dispos are taking it now. They never have storewide discounts for anything other than STRANE, which is their house brand. And. It. Is…. LAME (sorry that part was biased). The menu often has less of a variety compared to other stores, and it is often inaccurate. Last thing, in reference to a previous review, the two pharmacists are actually very nice. I always see them greeting patients and putting in a lot of effort around the store. Overall, this is my home dispensary because it’s close and saves me a bunch of money. If money and travel weren’t an issue. I’d go to sunnyside or trulieve over any dispensary I’ve ever been to in PA.