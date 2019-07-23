33 Reviews of Liberty - Bensalem
J........9
July 23, 2019
This was a great visit. The dispensary didn’t have what I was looking for in flower but my consultant was able to offer a comparable medicine. He was also able to suggest trying a smaller sample of a different strain in the same family that was weighed out by Liberty and it was actually over at 1.2g. The facility was immaculate and welcoming although a busy location across from the mall, I would recommend a daytime visit. Great service and average cost but with their loyalty program, there is a win in 4 total visits... see you soon!
c........e
June 2, 2019
This is absolutely the best place I’ve been to in PA. They are very knowledgeable and kind there. I had trouble with my rewards and Jason fixed it and was able to use them immediately and got all the previous ones too. I will continue to make liberty my number one cannabis dispensary in pa. The products ate so fresh and really work it’s changed my life soooooooooo much in a POSITIVE WAY. Thanks Liberty
B........3
November 15, 2018
A smaller quiet and cozy version of the Krewstown Rd Liberty in Philly, that's also much more convenient for me since it's closer by. I would have given a full star rating but couldn't for "quality" as to they had only just had their (Soft-Opening) and didn't receive a full shipment. Front Desk guy Jake was awesome for going out of his way to leave a note to Lou G for me as well!
B........7
May 15, 2019
Excellent new rewards program
S........0
May 15, 2019
Just got the best deal on dank ever due to their rewards program. Automatically just became my favorite dispensary 👍
2........r
October 13, 2019
Great store with a friendly and helpful staff!! They have awesome rewards and referral programs !! They have the best brick and mortar store prices for the mechanical products that they stock!!! I'm excited for them to expand to the next store open and will continue to frequent this location because lucky for me this is the closest dispensary to my house
V........r
December 23, 2018
Everything is top rate and the service and workers are awesome!!!
M........n
May 3, 2019
Very friendly and helpful they treat you weather you new or old patient they explain things in easy to understand and they want you to get what you needs so you not rushed in and out their was an elderly fellow at there other dispenser Who looked kind of lost and a little scared it made me smile when they sat him down and started talking to him
A........3
August 21, 2019
The BEST shop in the Bensalem/Bristol area. always pleasant. always helpful. great rewards program. very knowledgeable. friendly. good menu selections and online ordering. never bait and switch. the ONLY shop I go to after disappointments elsewhere. Liberty NEVER disappoints.
M........r
November 19, 2021
I’ve been going to Liberty for almost a full year now and each time seems to be getting better. Big guy with the dreads is a flower God! Very knowledgeable! I let him know how I want to feel and he picks out fire! I no longer go to any other dispensary! The knowledge and rewards keep me coming back! Rastafari!
B........y
May 13, 2019
Friendly atmosphere and very quick service. Everyone was very attentive.
F........t
January 14, 2019
nice place good location staff friendly flower varietys good!
E........r
May 12, 2019
Welcoming and professional.
n........6
March 25, 2021
they have a great reward system!
F........9
February 11, 2020
I like the fact that they're Pleasant knowledgeable. and generally concerned how you use their products?
t........w
April 12, 2022
The pharmacist here is disrespectful and speaks to you as though you’re a child. While I may be new to this type of product, I’m not an idiot and neither is my doctor. I didn’t like the sales situation the pharmacist created, and I didn’t like the way he spoke about my doctor. No thank you.
L........3
May 11, 2020
very nice and helpful staff
H........1
May 17, 2019
Clean, friendly, knowledgeable
O........d
December 9, 2020
The staff was very friendly and helpful today during my first visit. There was no wait time and my whole experience was great. I’ll definitely be back again.
P........J
November 25, 2018
I was the first one in line for their AMAZING Black Friday deals (2018). They had 20% off everything in the store plus certain discounts on other items as well. The staff members were all very friendly and helpful. My consult took less than 5 minutes as I am a very experienced user. The MMJ Freeway was slow, but that was no fault of any dispensaries. Unfortunately, there is only one specific dispensary that I go to regularly because they offer 15% off every visit for people on SSI or SSDI. MMJ is expensive enough as it is, and the fact that Restore offers discounts regularly for those of us on a fixed income makes it the only affordable option for me. I liked Liberty, and their prices aren't bad, but I can still get all of my products cheaper at Restore. Mission in Allentown offers a 20% discount for people on a fixed income as well, but that's too far of a drive for me. Other than the fact that they don't offer discounts, it's a great dispensary.
s........5
October 12, 2021
Staff is always welcoming and knowledgeable. An employee named Q always goes above and beyond to put a smile on everyone’s face and makes the wait more pleasant. Overall, best dispensary around.
T........t
January 8, 2021
I’m not one for reviews..but a sweet soul suggested I should, so I am.. Everyone here is AWESOME in so many ways! They are all kind, caring and always greet you with a warm welcome. Liberty in Bensalem, PA is by FAR, my favorite dispensary 💜 I’ve never been let down by this crew. It is the fastest in/out and their online ordering is always on point. You ALL deserve raises! Thank you dearly for everything you do for us.. Love and Peace, one of your many, favorite customers 🌻✌🏻
H........r
September 11, 2019
Absolutely excellent every time. Best place around, and I think they're all pretty good so far, but Liberty beats them.
C........4
September 7, 2019
Very nice and convenient with online ordering available.