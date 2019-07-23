I was the first one in line for their AMAZING Black Friday deals (2018). They had 20% off everything in the store plus certain discounts on other items as well. The staff members were all very friendly and helpful. My consult took less than 5 minutes as I am a very experienced user. The MMJ Freeway was slow, but that was no fault of any dispensaries. Unfortunately, there is only one specific dispensary that I go to regularly because they offer 15% off every visit for people on SSI or SSDI. MMJ is expensive enough as it is, and the fact that Restore offers discounts regularly for those of us on a fixed income makes it the only affordable option for me. I liked Liberty, and their prices aren't bad, but I can still get all of my products cheaper at Restore. Mission in Allentown offers a 20% discount for people on a fixed income as well, but that's too far of a drive for me. Other than the fact that they don't offer discounts, it's a great dispensary.