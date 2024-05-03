545 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Liberty - Detroit (Rec)
VOTED MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE PROVISIONING CENTER STAFF IN DETROIT 2019! Liberty is located in Detroit's historical Corktown neighborhood right off of I-75 and Rosa Parks Blvd. We serve the surrounding areas including Midtown, Southwest, and New Center. Our location also lends itself to Detroit sports fans who frequent Ford Field, Comerica Park, and Little Caesars Arena. If you ever find yourself near Motor City Casino, stop by for a visit as we're only a short walk away.
Leafly member since 2018
Followers: 486
2540 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit, MI
License PC-000120
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Liberty - Detroit (Rec)
Show all photos