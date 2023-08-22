Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
Liberty - Easthampton (Medical)
Liberty Cannabis, who’s roots started in the DMV area, are one of New England’s premium spots for medical cannabis in Easthampton. Liberty strives to stand out with their individual patient relationships, innovative products, and their outstanding reviews. Additionally, they have a stacked menu including brands such as Cresco, Rythm, and Incredibles, as well as an excellent rewards program.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 80
155 Northampton St, Easthampton , MA
License MR282605
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
11am - 6pm
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
11am - 6pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
Photos of Liberty - Easthampton (Medical)
12 Reviews of Liberty - Easthampton (Medical)
P........y
April 21, 2023
Okay so I’ve been to most of the dispensaries in the area and I have to say with 1000% confidence that Liberty in Easthampton is the best around. The overall setup of the dispensary is pleasing and as someone who deals with social anxiety having a setup that allows a good amount of space between customers makes all the difference! The employees, THE EMPLOYEES!!! I literally love seeing all of their faces whenever I make a trip and they are always SO nice and welcoming! They always have the best suggestions!! And they’re so personable too, i literally had to write this review because I just love y’all so much! And of course the products are chefs kiss!!! Such good deals for amazing products! I literally will never stop saying good things and sending more people your way! If this doesn’t make you wanna go see what Liberty has to offer idk what will!!
m........e
April 7, 2023
The staff were the most helpful, knowledgeable and kind people that I have ever experienced. There is a wide variety of products that the staff can explain thoroughly so you’re confident in your purchase. There’s also a stellar reward system for purchases.
A........o
October 3, 2021
The budtender was great hey talked to me for a long time about the products. Unfortunately I bought Chaos kush #3 and Mendon breath both by the company Strane. Had a strong smell of old seafood. More pungent in the chaos kush. Gross smell and taste. I would never buy from Strane the company again. I looked on reddit after many others complained of products by Strane smelly like salmon,mold, tree oil smell.
s........3
April 16, 2021
The people are all really nice and very helpful. I love the quality and prices. I would recommend trying this place for sure.