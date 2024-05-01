559 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Liberty - Easthampton (Rec)
Liberty Cannabis, who’s roots started in the DMV area, are one of New England’s premium spots for medical cannabis in Easthampton. Liberty strives to stand out with their individual patient relationships, innovative products, and their outstanding reviews. Additionally, they have a stacked menu including brands such as Cresco, Rythm, and Incredibles, as well as an excellent rewards program.
155 Northampton St, Easthampton, MA
License MR282605
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
