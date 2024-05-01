Liberty - Easthampton (Rec)
Liberty - Easthampton (Rec)
dispensary
Recreational

Liberty - Easthampton (Rec)

Easthampton, MA
337.3 miles away
Loading...
559 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Liberty - Easthampton (Rec)

Liberty Cannabis, who’s roots started in the DMV area, are one of New England’s premium spots for medical cannabis in Easthampton. Liberty strives to stand out with their individual patient relationships, innovative products, and their outstanding reviews. Additionally, they have a stacked menu including brands such as Cresco, Rythm, and Incredibles, as well as an excellent rewards program.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 5
155 Northampton St, Easthampton, MA
Call 4138939839
Visit website
License MR282605
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm

Photos of Liberty - Easthampton (Rec)

Show all photos

1 Review of Liberty - Easthampton (Rec)

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.