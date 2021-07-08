Liberty Health Sciences - Hollywood
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have a medical card? Switch menus to view the recreational items.
76 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Liberty Health Sciences - Hollywood
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Liberty Health Sciences - Hollywood
Show all photos