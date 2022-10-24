The attached photos are proof, because I am sure they will comment something inaccurate. I had no issue with this dispensary till last week. I went in and during checkout their systems went down. However, my ATM transaction DID go through. This dispensary repeatedly told me they did not process the payment and it would be reversed. Even though that isn’t how ATM transactions work and my bank account reflect the payment as having been debited. They managers (first the female and then then her male supervisor) attempted to tell me it was ‘pending’, that it had been reversed. I called the bank, but their hands were tied till the payment switched from pending to complete, because the merchant kept insisting they reversed the charges. Ultimately, the bank had to wait to see if the merchant was right and the charges were reversed. I ended up paying for my items, and having to wait to see what happened with the alleged reversed charge. The next day the payment processed and completed, but was NOT reversed. I called the dispensary and spoke to the male manager from the day before. Much like the first day they were rude, condescending and kept telling me it had been reversed and to wait. I did wait. The weekend went by and come Monday (today) they charges were still reflecting and there was no reversal. I had to call the bank again to get this worked out. Yet another hour on the phone and time wasted. Had I not had some money in the bank I would have been left without my medication and out the money they charged me. I called the bank today. The merchant never did a reverse, that was a lie. I attached the photo evidence, the credit back was from the bank and NOT the dispensary. The dispensary charged me twice. My bank reversed one of the charges for me manually. BE CAREFUL these people are lazy and scammers, and in their case, management is right not the customers. Even when management is utterly wrong. This dispensary could potentially put you in a rock and a hard place when all you are doing is trying to get medication. I’m a disabled person on a fixed income, but also a law student who knows how banking and the law works, so I’m advocating for myself. There are too many other better dispensaries, and if you like their deals just visit another location because the people running the Hollywood location are wackadoo. Something you don’t need when buying weed or dealing with large amounts of money. This is one of the sketchiest businesses I’ve ever been patron to. Do not go to this dispensary, they will lie, cause more issues, and talk down to you while lying to your face. And if they aren’t lying, then they are ignorant and lack knowledge. Not to forget the zero customer service or offer to make this huge inconvenience right, but instead ripping me off hundreds of dollars for an entire weekend, while my bank has to fix their error. Absolute garbage service, and I’ve never left a dispensary a review. I always tip. Just garbage service. Don’t go here. Choose another location. Weed is mediocre anyways, this was just a few blocks from my house, but even convenience can’t make me return.