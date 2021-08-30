The Ocala dispensary staff is knowledgeable, with a wide-variety menu ,that is better in the store that is displayed so it is in plain sight to see on a large flat screen t.v. with all prices,specials and available discounts! There is no debate of what product is available or coercing to buy higher priced products, that there seems to be at another dispensary in Ocala. Great product! Great 25% off of your shopping cart your first visit, and 50% off your shopping cart your second visit! Only thing is, the online menu does not list everything.