Liberty Health Sciences - Panama City
(850) 387-7735
91 products
Last updated:
First Time Patient Discount
Valid 1/1/2019
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on flower products, pods for PAX Era, or distillate products.
All Products
Mango
from Liberty Health Sciences
21.6%
THC
1%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Super A5
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super A5
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Headband Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Bubba Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
White Widow Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
THC Sativa 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Hybrid 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
Remedy Oil 1:1 by Coltyn
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Oral Solution 300mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Oral Solution 300mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Oral Solution 300mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Oral Solution 600mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$90per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Oral Solution 750mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
1000mg THC Oral Solution
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$115per 1000mg bottle
In-store only
CBN:CBD Oral Solution (400mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$70per bottle
In-store only
CBN Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Capsules 300mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Capsules 300mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Capsules 300mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Capsules 600mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$90per 300mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules 750mg
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
Mango
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Grape Inferno
from Papa's Herb
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Super A5
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
OG Kush
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Jack Frost
from Papa's Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Frost
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Mango Sapphire
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Sapphire
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Sour Purple
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Purple
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Star Killer
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Black Ghost OG
from Papa's Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Ghost OG
Strain
$8each
In-store only
123