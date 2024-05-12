dispensary
Liberty - Madison Heights (Rec)
Madison Heights, MI
Liberty - Madison Heights (Rec)
When nature gives you cannabis, you roll with it. At Liberty, we believe that cannabis can cultivate better health, prosperity, and communities. For us, responsible growth starts with integrity and diversity. When you choose Liberty, you're supporting a company nurtured by a responsible and progressive leader in cannabis: Holistic Industries. So you can feel good, not just because our cannabis brands free your mind but because they're also putting in the work.
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 12
29600 Stephenson Hwy , Madison Heights, MI
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
